Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.72. 846,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,282. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.47 and its 200-day moving average is $464.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

