Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $12.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,419,000 after acquiring an additional 468,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,091,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.29. 453,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.