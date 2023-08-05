Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.34. 4,741,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $426.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

