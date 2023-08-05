Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 9,944,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

