Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 11,092 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,324. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
