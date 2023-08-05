Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,775,000 after buying an additional 3,718,946 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,796,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,458,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after buying an additional 362,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,005,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.84. 241,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

