Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 52,881 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,881 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.59. 2,104,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,338. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

