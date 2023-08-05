Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 5,691 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,045. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

