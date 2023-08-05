Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 59,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.