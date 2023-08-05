Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

