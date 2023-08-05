China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Stake Boosted by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. China Yuchai International comprises 9.4% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $32,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CYD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 28,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

