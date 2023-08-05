Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.85. The stock had a trading volume of 705,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,631. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $164.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.41.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

