Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Chuy’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 118,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,458. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $713.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chuy’s

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

