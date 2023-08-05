Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 118,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,458. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Chuy’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.