CIBC Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,400.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,291.67.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,127.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$996.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$936.74. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$612.00 and a twelve month high of C$1,133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The company has a market cap of C$26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial
In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Further Reading
