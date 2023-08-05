Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cidara Therapeutics from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

