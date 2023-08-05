Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,456. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

