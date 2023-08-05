Citigroup Downgrades Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average is $222.72. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

