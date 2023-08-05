Citigroup Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $25.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,512,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 316.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after buying an additional 882,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 826,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

