Citigroup Trims Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Target Price to $5.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 3,467,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,367. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 112.31% and a negative net margin of 32,038.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 27,775,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares in the company, valued at $592,614.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,857,050 shares of company stock worth $72,403,190 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,993,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

