City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
City Office REIT Stock Down 1.1 %
CIO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 308,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $210.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.