City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

CIO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 308,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $210.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

