Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $196.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.13. 338,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,732. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.67. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $106.05 and a twelve month high of $174.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

