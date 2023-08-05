Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.32). 27,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 191,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.21. The firm has a market cap of £65.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2,450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Free Report)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.