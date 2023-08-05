Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.32). 27,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 191,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).
Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.21. The firm has a market cap of £65.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2,450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Power Hydrogen
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.