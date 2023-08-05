Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,862. Clorox has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,349,000 after buying an additional 100,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

