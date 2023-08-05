Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.03.

PayPal Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

