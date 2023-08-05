Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 389,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

