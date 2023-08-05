Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.95) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

