Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.31. 13,219,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

