Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 781,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,943. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

