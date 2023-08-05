Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $141,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,118,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

