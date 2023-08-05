Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.80

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $176.75, with a volume of 61496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

