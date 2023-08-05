Community Bank of Raymore Buys 2,330 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,755 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 271,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.