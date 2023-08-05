Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 5,432,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.