Community Bank of Raymore Sells 1,320 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $167.76. 1,299,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

