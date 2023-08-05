Community Bank of Raymore Sells 43,489 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,489 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. 14,108,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,290,549. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

