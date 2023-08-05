Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.59. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

