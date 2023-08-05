Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $72.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,294,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 621,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

