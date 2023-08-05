Comparing Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RB Global pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. RB Global pays out 117.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RB Global has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RB Global and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

RB Global presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $161.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.61%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RB Global and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $2.47 billion 4.30 $319.66 million $0.92 63.60 Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 3.42 $539.10 million $4.66 35.56

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RB Global. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 5.94% 5.97% 2.51% Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.33% 40.29% 9.36%

Risk and Volatility

RB Global has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats RB Global on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

