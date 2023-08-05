Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Conduent Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,549.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading

