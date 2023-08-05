Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
