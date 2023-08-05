ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

COP stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $113.78. 6,928,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,547. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 152.9% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

