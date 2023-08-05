ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. 6,928,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,063. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.