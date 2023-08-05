Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.31. 2,819,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,738. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 167.6% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.