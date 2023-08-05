Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.
Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. 2,819,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,738. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
