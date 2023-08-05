Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.85. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.00 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.31. 2,819,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 167.6% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

