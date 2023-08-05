Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.