Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 2,727,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

CRBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

