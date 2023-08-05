Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Down 1.8%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Approximately 120,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 271,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

