Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.25% of JFrog worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739 in the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

