Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

