Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.3 %
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
